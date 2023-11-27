Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Cement sector on solid growth path; lower costs should support margins

India's largest cement maker, UltraTech saw an amazing 15.4 per cent volume expansion Y-o-Y, given the season and its scale

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
Premium

Capacity utilisation was around 68 per cent in FY23 and is estimated to touch 71-72 per cent in FY24

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A look at the July-September quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q2FY24) results of the 35 listed cement companies indicates that there has been a turnaround in the sector in the last 12 months, but profit generation in Q2FY24 is lower than in Q1FY24. This is partly due to seasonal effects, as the monsoon impacts construction activity negatively.

In aggregate, these 35 listed companies registered Rs 57,038 crore in net sales, which was 12.7 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but down 8.9 per cent sequentially. Declared Ebitda jumped 101 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,940 crore, but was down 4.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), and declared profit after tax (PAT) rose 600 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,539 crore (down 11.5 per

Also Read

Demand revival hopes, lower costs driving optimism for UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement announces third capex round worth Rs 13,000 crore

UltraTech Cement may present details of second phase of expansion by Dec

Cement shares in focus; UltraTech hits 52-week high, Ambuja surges 4%

Adani, JSW Cement, and ArcelorMittal eyeing Vadraj Cement in IBC Sale

Global brokerage firm Jefferies initiates coverage on BSE with 'buy' call

SIP soars beyond city limits: Small towns lead in account additions

Rs 8.45 trillion & rising: Orders flood major capital goods firms

Sebi eases frameworks for AIFs, social exchanges, index providers

Private equity firms sell 9.8% stake in Home First Finance Company

Topics : EBITDA cement companies Cement sector UltraTech Cement

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon