Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

Consolidated revenues of Rs 2,158 crore for FY23 showed 38 per cent YoY growth over FY22 while Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 784 crore, meant growth of 69 per cent and margin expansion of 695 basis points (bps). PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 411 crore, was not comparable to FY22 when the listing of Zomato led to an extraordinary Rs 9,677 crore rise in other income.

The billing growth of 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in recruitment was well ahead of market expectations. There was solid growth in realisations (up 5.5 per cent) as well as unique customers (up 7.7 per cent). Billings were also ahead of expectations in real estate (up 30.8 per cent year-on-year or YoY) and Shiksha (up 42.5 per cent YoY).