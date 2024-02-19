Domestic growth to power near-term performance of Cummins India

L to R - Ashwath Ram, MD, Cummins Group in India, Srikanth Padmanabhan, President Engine Business Cummins Inc, Anjali Pandey, COO, Cummins Group in India and Brian Wilson New Power Global Leader Cummins Inc.

The stock of Cummins India is up 59 per cent since the start of November and has been hitting its 52-week highs on a regular basis post the strong December quarter results.

The quarterly performance was boosted by strong top line growth as well as margin performance.

Riding on a 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the domestic market, the company posted an overall revenue growth of 16 per cent.

Growth in the domestic business was led by the power generation (powergen) segment. Here, demand trends remain strong from sectors such as data centres, infrastructure, manufacturing, commercial and residential realty.

The beat on