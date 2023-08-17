Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Growth expectations to support valuations of Siemens and ABB stocks

Indian auto companies are investing in robotics which is a potential source of traction

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
Premium

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two engineering global majors reported strong quarterly performances in the April-June quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). Engineering services company ABB India’s revenue came in at Rs. 2,510 crore and was up 22 per cent over the year-ago period. This was led by growth in the robotics segment at 154 per cent, followed by electrification, industrial automation and motion segments, which registered a growth of 10 per cent, 20 per cent, and 38 per cent respectively.

The operating profit was up 75 per cent YoY at Rs. 350 crore, while operating margins were at 13.9 per cent (up by over 400 basis points

Also Read

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Global industrial firm ABB anticipates low revenue growth for current qtr

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 09: Adani Group, CIL, IRCTC, Tata Power, Siemens

All our innovations have a bit of India in them: Siemens Healthineers CTO

Stocks to Watch: HCLTech, Cyient, Siemens, RIL, Suven Pharma, Voda Idea

Divi's stock may underperform on valuations, near term growth concerns

Occupancy surge, pharmacy profitability key triggers for Apollo Hospitals

After disappointing results in Q1FY24, valuation support for LIC stock

Q1 results beat, valuations factor in bright prospects for ONGC stock

Encouraging results for April-June quarter of FY24 lifts Tata Power stock

Topics : Siemens India ABB Group ABB India

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon