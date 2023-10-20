close
Sensex (-0.36%)
65392.62 -236.62
Nifty (-0.36%)
19554.80 -69.90
Nifty Smallcap (-1.05%)
5967.65 -63.35
Nifty Midcap (-1.31%)
39802.60 -530.00
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43754.25 -0.25
Heatmap

IGL stock slips on Delhi's EV policy, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley downgrade

The slump in the gas distributor's stock rubbed off on peers Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas, while EV-maker Olectra Greentech advanced

IGL

IGL

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty


Indraprastha Gas Ltd., India’s largest city gas distributor by revenue, is heading for its worst day in more than three years after Jefferies and Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock following a new electric vehicle policy in the national capital. 
Delhi accounts for 88 per cent of IGL’s overall volumes but the EV policy could put about a third of it at risk, Jefferies analysts Bhaskar Chakraborty and Niraj Todi wrote in a note. The brokerage downgraded the stock to hold from buy earlier, while slashing its price target by 18 per cent. Morgan Stanley also cut its recommendation to underweight.

Indraprastha Gas declined as much as 11 per cent, its biggest fall since March 2020. The slump in the gas distributor’s stock rubbed off on peers Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas, while EV-maker Olectra Greentech advanced.

Chart
Chart


The EV policy, which is yet to come into effect, mandates a phase-wise conversion of all commercial vehicles, including cabs and delivery vehicles, by 2030.

The policy will potentially create a “longer-term overhang” for IGL, according to Citigroup Inc., which retained its buy recommendation on the stock. 

“There is still some uncertainty on timelines to finally become legislation,” analysts Saurabh Handa and Prerna Goenka wrote in a note about the policy, which still requires certain approvals.

Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

Trust MF ropes in Mihir Vora as CIO; IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times

London wins back its Europe's largest stock market crown from Paris

London stock exchange sees first trading halt in 4 yrs, blue chips spared

Strong domestic demand recovery remains vital for Bajaj Auto stock

Chemical stocks may underperform; brokerages stay cautious on sector

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : IGL Indraprastha Gas Indraprastha Gas Ltd Electric Vehicles Jefferies Morgan Stanley

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon