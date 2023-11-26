Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Rs 8.45 trillion & rising: Orders flood major capital goods companies

"This intuitively looks like an all-time high factoring in inflation," said Anupama Arora, a senior independent analyst who tracks the capital goods sector

machine learning, AI, artificial engineering, workers
Premium

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us
India’s leading capital goods and engineering firms are in the midst of one of their busiest seasons, with the combined orderbook surging past Rs 8 trillion in value. 

As of September 30, 2023, 13 of the top 15 of India’s listed capital goods and engineering companies, for which September-23 ended quarter data was available, had a total order book worth Rs 8.45 trillion -- a number unseen at least since 2018-19, shows data collated from company disclosures.

“This intuitively looks like an all-time high factoring in inflation,” said Anupama Arora, a senior independent analyst who tracks the capital goods sector. 

Also Read

Strong Q1 likely for capital goods firms with low costs, healthy execution

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

Defence min launches 90 BRO infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,900 cr

Reliance Capital Q2FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 239 cr; revenue up 10%

Godrej Capital expects AUM to increase by 69% to Rs 30,000 crore by FY26

Sebi eases frameworks for AIFs, social exchanges, index providers

Private equity firms sell 9.8% stake in Home First Finance Company

Exchanges slap fresh restrictions on stocks of small and medium enterprises

Crude, gas supply concerns ease as Israel-Hamas strike peace deal

Demat accounts on Central Depository Services platform crosses 100 mn mark

Topics : engineering firms Capital goods infrastructure projects construction firms

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon