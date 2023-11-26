Rs 8.45 trillion & rising: Orders flood major capital goods companies

India’s leading capital goods and engineering firms are in the midst of one of their busiest seasons, with the combined orderbook surging past Rs 8 trillion in value.

As of September 30, 2023, 13 of the top 15 of India’s listed capital goods and engineering companies, for which September-23 ended quarter data was available, had a total order book worth Rs 8.45 trillion -- a number unseen at least since 2018-19, shows data collated from company disclosures.

“This intuitively looks like an all-time high factoring in inflation,” said Anupama Arora, a senior independent analyst who tracks the capital goods sector.