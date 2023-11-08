Sensex (0.05%)
Info Edge: Good Q2 results with hiring across segments, cautious outlook

September quarter saw hiring across segments except IT, where the management guidance continues to be cautious

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder & vice-chairman, Info Edge
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder & executive vice-chairman, Info Edge

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Info Edge (India) reported good Q2FY24 results with hiring across other segments helping offset weak IT performance. The revenue increased 11.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 593 crore, (up 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q). 

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin was excellent at 40.7 per cent, up 200 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Overall, the billings were up 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 570 crore. 

Management guidance continued to be cautious with a slowdown in IT hiring affecting the recruitment business. 

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

