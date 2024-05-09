Kansai Nerolac could feel pressure following weak performance in Q4

The stock of Kansai Nerolac Paints, the third-largest paint maker by market capitalisation, has declined 6.4 per cent from its weekly highs due to a lower-than-expected March quarter performance (Q4FY24) and anticipated competitive headwinds in the near term. Although the company expects double-digit growth in the industrial segment and aims to maintain margins, its decorative paints performance could suffer amid intense competition.

The company's March quarter revenues rose by 3.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, but were below consensus estimates. While volumes in the decorative paints business grew by 10 per cent, value growth remained flat. This