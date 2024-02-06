Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIC Housing Finance targets upgraded post stable performance in Q3

The credit cost was stable sequentially at 0.6 per cent while write-offs moderated to Rs 57.7 crore

LIC housing finance, LICHFL
Premium

Photo: Twitter

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) reported a quarterly profit of Rs 1,160 crore for the December quarter of 2023-24.

The earnings reported were up 142 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), driving return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) to 1.6 per cent and 15.7 per cent, respectively.

Disbursements picked up with 8 per cent Q-o-Q growth, though assets under management (AUM) growth remained subdued at 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 1 per cent Q-o-Q.

Barring the low AUM growth, other numbers were satisfactory and better than consensus.

The net interest margin (NIM) was stable at 3 per cent

Also Read

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

LIC Housing Finance expects to report 15% improvement in FY25 loan book

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

Markets pricing in 400 seats for NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Analysts

RBI interest rate decision, global trends to dictate stock mkts: Analysts

RBI curbs on Patym to have major impact but valuation remains attractive

Post-Budget optimism takes Nifty to new high; Sensex ends 440 points higher

Absence of surprises in Budget: Mkts flat as investors look for triggers

Topics : LIC Housing Finance Q3 results Compass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon