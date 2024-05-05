Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

M&M's growth engines roar to life, launches to drive market-share gains

Success mileage: Investor confidence accelerates with growth focus

Mahindra & Mahindra
Premium

Mahindra & Mahindra

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has been touching successive all-time highs on the bourses and, over the past year, gained 81 per cent. While the S&P BSE Auto Index has not performed poorly, registering gains of 73 per cent, it still trails the company by 800 basis points (bps) during this period.

There are multiple reasons why investors are beating a path to M&M’s counter. The success of launches, the focus on growth, the hopes of a recovery in tractor sales, and below-industry valuations are attracting investor interest.

Among the recent triggers are launches and market-share gains. The
Topics : share market stock market trading Mahindra & Mahindra Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon