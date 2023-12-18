Markets pause after posting their longest winning streak in three years

Indian equity markets took a breather on Monday after posting their longest winning streak in three years amidst profit-taking. However, the action was seen in select counters. The Sensex on Monday ended the session at 71,315, a decline of 169 points or 0.2 per cent. The Nifty declined 38 points or 0.2 per cent to end the session at 21,419.

Investors on Monday were mostly chasing stocks which offer some value vis-a-vis their peers. The stock of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation rose 12.5 per cent and ended the session at Rs 879.

"IRCTC was the only railway-related stock