Maruti India's gearshift to growth: Turbocharging the product portfolio

The stock of the country’s largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), has been hitting successive all-time highs over the past three trading sessions. The rally in the scrip has helped it notch over a 21 per cent gain since the start of February, outperforming the National Stock Exchange Nifty Auto Index.

The gains for the leader of small passenger cars have been more recent, as the company still trails the Nifty Auto over one- and two-year periods.

In fact, the company had a weak model pipeline in 2020–21 and 2021–22 in contrast to its peers, who launched a