Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 1.72 trn; TCS steals show

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC

Photo: PTI

Shares of TCS on Friday surged nearly 7 per cent after the country's largest IT services player reported an 8.7 per cent growth in the June quarter. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,72,225.62 crore last week, with IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stealing the show, amid a rally in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 522.74 points, or 0.65 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 622 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at a record closing level of 80,519.34 on Friday. During the day, it zoomed 996.17 points, or 1.24 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 80,893.51.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS surged Rs 62,393.92 crore to Rs 1,514,133.45 crore.
Shares of TCS on Friday surged nearly 7 per cent after the country's largest IT services player reported an 8.7 per cent growth in the June quarter net profit at Rs 12,040 crore.
ITC added Rs 31,858.83 crore taking its valuation to Rs 573,258.78 crore.
 
The mcap of Infosys zoomed Rs 26,905.14 crore to Rs 710,827.27 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) jumped Rs 22,422.12 crore to Rs 664,947.01 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's market valuation rallied Rs 17,668.92 crore to Rs 616,156.81 crore and that of Reliance Industries soared Rs 9,066.19 crore to Rs 2,160,628.75 crore.
The mcap of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 1,910.5 crore to Rs 815,705.36 crore.
However, the valuation of HDFC Bank got eroded by Rs 18,069.29 crore to Rs 1,235,825.35 crore.
The mcap of State Bank of India diminished Rs 356.99 crore to Rs 767,204.26 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined Rs 210.5 crore to Rs 867,668.16 crore.
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Also Read

artificial intelligence

Datamatics share price surges 9% on patent win for developing new software

Shein

Shein hikes prices ahead of IPO; avg price of dress jumps by 28% in US

Chandrababu Naidu

Heritage Foods shares soar; Naidu's family wealth rises by Rs 1,200 cr

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Neuland Labs plunges over 14% on weak Q4 performance; Profit, margins drop

ABB India

Orders for ABB globally fall, drag share price for India-listed entity

Topics : Share price India’s market cap BSE stocks Nifty stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon