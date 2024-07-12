Market capitalisation of BSE Midcap firms a whisker away from $1 trn

Brokers face tech issue at BSE



Stock brokers on Friday rep­orted a technical glitch at the BSE leading to issues with orders placed by investors on the day of weekly expiry of Sensex contracts. Zerodha, Groww, Upstox reported the issue before noon. “Due to a connectivity issue at BSE, some of our users may be seeing orders in the "Open Pending" state for BSE F&O orders.



This issue is across brokers,” wrote Zerodha on X. Upstox too informed its clients that BSE Futures and Options orders showed a ‘pending status’ due to an “intermittent is­sue”. The issue was resolved around 12:00 noon, according to brokers.

India’s midcap companies are nearing a historic milestone, with the market capitalisation (mcap) of 136 firms that comprise BSE Midcap index finishing just shy of the $1 trillion mark.On Friday, the cumulative mcap of midcap firms settled at $0.96 trillion. Combined with the $1 trillion market value of smallcap companies, there’s considerable excitement around these stocks.