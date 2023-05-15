NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a net profit of Rs 7,356 crore on a consolidated basis for the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), a 41 per cent rise from its net profit of Rs 5,198 crore from the previous financial year. The total revenue on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 12,765 crores, showing a 44 per cent growth year-on-year ( YoY).
For the quarter ended in March, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,067 crore, a 31 per cent YoY rise. For FY23, the exchange’s earnings per share increased from Rs 104.95 in FY22 to Rs 148.58. NSE’s board, meanwhile, has recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share for FY23.
On a standalone basis, the exchange reported a net profit of Rs 1,810 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a growth of 19 per cent YoY. NSE had posted a net profit of Rs 1,518 crores during last year's corresponding quarter.
The exchange earns from trading and other revenue lines, including fees from listing, index services, data services and colocation facilities.