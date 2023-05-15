close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

The exchange earns from trading and other revenue lines, including fees from listing, index services, data services and colocation facilities

BS Reporter
Stocks

Stocks (Source: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a net profit of Rs 7,356 crore on a consolidated basis for the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), a 41 per cent rise from its net profit of Rs 5,198 crore from the previous financial year. The total revenue on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 12,765 crores, showing a 44 per cent growth year-on-year ( YoY).
For the quarter ended in March, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,067 crore, a 31 per cent YoY rise. For FY23, the exchange’s earnings per share increased from Rs 104.95 in FY22 to Rs 148.58. NSE’s board, meanwhile, has recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share for FY23.  

On a standalone basis, the exchange reported a net profit of Rs 1,810 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a growth of 19 per cent  YoY. NSE had posted a net profit of Rs 1,518 crores during last year's corresponding quarter.
The exchange earns from trading and other revenue lines, including fees from listing, index services, data services and colocation facilities.

Also Read

Q3 preview: Metal firms' sales likely to flatten, profits may plunge

Is the Indian stock market losing steam?

NSE Indices launches India's first REITs & InvITs index with six securities

Is it time to raise high-beta bets in your portfolio?

Equity fundraising via QIPs, rights issues slump to lowest since 2016

Street rejoices DLF's strong Q4 performance, guidance; stock surges 7.4%

Sensex, Nifty up 0.5% each to hit fresh 5-mth highs amid strong global cues

Realty stocks soar on Sebi proposal to formalise fractional ownership

Improving JLR outlook, margin expansion targets positives for Tata Motors

Novelis' disappointing Q4 suggests near-term weakness for Hindalco stock

Topics : NSE Indices BSE NSE equity

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

Stocks
1 min read

BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivatives contracts to boost trading

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read

All but one Adani Group stocks decline, two hit the lower circuit

Adani
2 min read
Premium

This time we'll crack the derivatives segment: BSE MD & CEO Ramamurthy

BSE
5 min read

Even after FTX's collapse, most influential crypto cos follow own rules

Sam Bankman Fried
7 min read

Most Popular

View More

Improving JLR outlook, margin expansion targets positives for Tata Motors

Tata Motors
4 min read
Premium

Realty stocks soar on Sebi proposal to formalise fractional ownership

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read

Sensex, Nifty up 0.5% each to hit fresh 5-mth highs amid strong global cues

Sensex
4 min read
Premium

Street rejoices DLF's strong Q4 performance, guidance; stock surges 7.4%

DLF, residential, property real estate
4 min read

NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

Stocks
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon