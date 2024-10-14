Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Order pipeline, margin gains positive for Larsen & Toubro's stock

Order pipeline, margin gains positive for Larsen & Toubro's stock

The brokerage believes that the order book would grow at 12 per cent CAGR over FY24-27

Larsen & Toubro
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investor sentiment for the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stock was positive following an ‘overweight’ rating by JPMorgan. The price target from JPMo­rgan implies a potential upside of nearly 25 per cent from Friday's close.

The brokerage believes that the stock is attractively valued at 25 times estimated core earnings per share (EPS) for FY26. It estimates that EPS would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23 per cent over FY24-27, along with core return on capital employed (RoCE) of 20 per cent.

The EPS growth would be driven by revenue growth (around 16 per
Topics : L&T stock market trading Larsen & Toubro

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon