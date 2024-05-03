Powering ahead on strong Q4 and a healthy outlook for REC stock

An improving NPA (non-performing asset) situation coupled with a higher loan disbursal has led to renewed interest in non-bank financier REC, which is the nodal agency for major central power programmes such as Revamped Distribution Scheme (RDSS), Saubhagya, DDUGJY, and Rooftop Solar (RTS). REC is a 52.63 per cent subsidiary of public sector listed power financier Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

REC has also diversified its loan portfolio with a mandate of up to 33 per cent of loans in infrastructure and logistics. It has exposure across healthcare, steel infra, IT infra, fibre optics, roads and highways, metro, ports, waterways, airports,