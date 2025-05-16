Public-promoter confusion deepens with switches across companies

There have been multiple instances of the same entity appearing as both a public shareholder as well as under the promoter classification in some listed companies.

And this dual-classification happened in the same quarter, according to data compiled by primedatabase.com . One example in the December quarter (Q3FY25) is Atcom Technologies (Vikram Anantrai Doshi). There are multiple instances of such companies in previous quarters as well.

This can reflect inadvertent classification errors, spelling differences, or instances where promoters are also trustees of staff pension funds that hold company stakes, which cause their names to appear in more than