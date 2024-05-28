Q4 showing, valuations to keep auto component major Bosch under pressure

Auto component major Bosch posted a subdued performance in the March quarter leading to the selloff. The Q4FY24 revenue and operating profit came in at Rs 4,230 crore and Rs 560 crore, respectively, while the adjusted net profit (also Rs 560 crore) was boosted by low taxes and high other income.

A weak tractor demand dented growth, even as revenue, operating profit, and adjusted net profit rose 4 per cent, 7 per cent and 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The FY24 revenue, operating profit, and adjusted net profit grew 13 per cent, 21 per cent, and 25 per cent respectively Y-o-Y.

