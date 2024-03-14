Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Recent strong rally leaves little room for IT firms to disappoint

The Nifty IT index has started to outperform the Nifty from around November 2023. It has delivered 26 per cent return in the last 12 months

Stock market, NSE
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Analysts are cautious about the performance of IT services sector from January to March quarter (Q4) of FY24 and the first half (H1) of FY25. While the Bloomberg consensus on revenue implies the market is expecting 2-3 per cent growth on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis for the IT majors through FY25, the H1FY25 is likely to see even flatter returns, and Q4FY24 is likely to be poor. There is likely to be some recovery in the second half (H2FY25) but even so, there’s a chance that the market will be overall disappointed.

One way to look at the industry is

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 4: Adani Ports, NTPC, LIC, IT, Vedanta, OIL, IEX

Bharat Highways Invit makes muted debut; shares of Birla AMC down 4%

Improving margins likely to help Ambuja Cements emerge as an outlier

Pidilite sticks: Fevicol maker on a high, but sharp margin gains unlikely

Optional T+0 settlement from March 28: Here is what it means for you

India's biggest stock winner Tata Investment has no analyst coverage

Topics : information technology Indian markets stock market trading The Compass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon