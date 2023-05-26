Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

Disappointing results for the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) has led to high volume selling of the Page Industries stock.
In Q4, unit volume declined 14.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while sales dropped by 12.8 per cent (highest decline in sales since FY12, if we exclude the Covid-19 period). The Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of 13.9 per cent was also a multi-year low if Covid-19 is excluded.
The issues included lack of an ability to absorb fixed costs due to volume decline and also the consumption of high-cost inventory. The raw material costs will ease going forward according to the management, but a sales recovery appears uncertain in the near term due to an implementation of the process of auto replenishment system (ARS) and also due to increased competition.
