close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

In Q4, unit volume declined 14.6 per cent year-on-year

Devangshu Datta
Page Industries
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Disappointing results for the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) has led to high volume selling of the Page Industries stock. 
In Q4, unit volume declined 14.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while sales dropped by 12.8 per cent (highest decline in sales since FY12, if we exclude the Covid-19 period). The Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of 13.9 per cent was also a multi-year low if Covid-19 is excluded.
The issues included lack of an ability to absorb fixed costs due to volume decline and also the consumption of high-cost inventory. The raw material costs will ease going forward according to the management, but a sales recovery appears uncertain in the near term due to an implementation of the process of auto replenishment system (ARS) and also due to increased competition. 
Or

Also Read

Page Industries slips 4%, hits 52-week low on disappointing Q3 results

Weak Q4 performance drags Page Industries to 19-month low; stock sinks 15%

Near-term demand worries likely to weigh on Page Industries stock

Sensex zooms 629 pts, Nifty ends at 18,500; RIL, Sun Pharma jump up to 3%

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Street gives a thumbs up to LIC's results; most analysts bullish on stock

Strong growth prospects seen in Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises

Strong Q4 performance, robust cash flows and outlook to support BPCL stock

Street unhappy over Siemens' plan to sell its low-voltage motor unit

Market regulator proposes halving IPO listing time on stock exchanges

Page Industries

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Page Industries stock Page Industries Compass

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

Page Industries
4 min read

Indices gain nearly 1% to end week at 5-month high; Sensex up 629 points

sensex, BSE
3 min read

FPIs net buyers of Rs 37,317-cr equities in May, highest since August 2022

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

In financial frauds, CFOs failing as first gatekeepers: Sebi's S K Mohanty

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Sebi to issue MF light regulations for passive funds to ease compliance

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Most Popular

Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

Image
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon