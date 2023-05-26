Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

The issues included lack of an ability to absorb fixed costs due to volume decline and also the consumption of high-cost inventory. The raw material costs will ease going forward according to the management, but a sales recovery appears uncertain in the near term due to an implementation of the process of auto replenishment system (ARS) and also due to increased competition.

In Q4, unit volume declined 14.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while sales dropped by 12.8 per cent (highest decline in sales since FY12, if we exclude the Covid-19 period). The Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of 13.9 per cent was also a multi-year low if Covid-19 is excluded.