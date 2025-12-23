Sebi's Mumbai space quest ends, MMRDA allots BKC plot for expansion

The stock market regulator’s future expansion plans have got a fillip with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) allotting it a new plot close to its headquarters in Mumbai’s tony financial hub, Bandra Kurla complex or BKC.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had been on the lookout for a land parcel to ramp up its operations, overseeing India’s fast-expanding securities market, for a while now. That quest has now ended with the MMRDA conveying to Sebi that it has decided to set aside a 4,000 square metre plot for the regulator for a sum of ₹800