Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Short term margin overhang likely for Tata Communications stock

Achieving this will require higher capex and opex, totalling $300 million in FY25, and is projected to be at a capex-to-sales range of 10-11 per cent. By FY27

Weak Q3 show, near term growth worries for Tata Communications
Premium

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The management of Tata Communications presented its product-to-platform strategy and explained how it hopes to grow its new products and portfolios, and geographies. The management targets doubling of data revenue by FY27 to Rs 28,000 crore (implied 18 per cent annual revenue growth). The DPS (Digital Platform & Services) segment is likely to contribute over 60 per cent of data revenue.

Achieving this will require higher capex and opex, totalling $300 million in FY25, and is projected to be at a capex-to-sales range of 10-11 per cent. By FY27, Tata Communications hopes to hit an operating profit
Topics : Tata Communications stock market trading Digital platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon