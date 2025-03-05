Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Stock market: Nifty Metal index logs biggest jump in nine months

Stock market: Nifty Metal index logs biggest jump in nine months

The world's second-largest economy consumes almost half of the global metals supply. As a result, China's economic outlook has a significant impact on metal prices

stock market trading

BS ReporterBloomberg Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Metal stocks rallied on Wednesday on optimism that China’s move to cut steel output would boost demand and profitability. Sentiment was also lifted by China’s announcement of more fiscal stimulus to shore up economic growth to 5 per cent and soften the impact of an escalating trade war with the United States.
 
The Nifty Metal index rose 4.04 per cent—the most since June 5—to end at 8,685, with all 15 components closing with gains. The top gainers were Hindustan Copper and Welspun Corp, which rose 7 per cent each, followed by National Aluminium Company, which gained 6 per cent.
 
 
In an attempt to ease a massive glut and restore profitability at mills, Chinese authorities will promote industry restructuring to reduce production, the nation’s economic planning agency said at the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Wednesday.
 
No specifics were given on the volume of cuts in the sector; however, the market had speculated that as much as 50 million tonnes of output a year could be cut.
 
Premier Li Qiang, in a speech at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, warned that "changes unseen in a century are unfolding across the world at a faster pace". He presented a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of around 5 per cent for 2025 and a larger budget deficit plan of around 4 per cent of economic output.
 
The world’s second-largest economy consumes almost half of the global metals supply. As a result, China’s economic outlook has a significant impact on metal prices.
 
Subdued growth expectations for China and weak infrastructure demand had weighed on steel, iron ore, and other base metal prices lately.

More From This Section

PremiumBillion-dollar club loses 118 companies amid equity market selloff

Billion-dollar club loses 118 companies amid equity market selloff

PremiumSchaeffler India

Muted near term outlook likely to cap Schaeffler India' outperformance

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Buch, 3 Sebi directors move Bombay HC to quash FIR in fraud case

PremiumBalkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries to gain from volume recovery, market share expansion

Sensex, Nifty, Market

Sensex, Nifty extend losses fourth consecutive session, hit 8-month lows

Topics : stock market trading Nifty China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon