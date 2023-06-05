Street Signs: Spotlight on IKIO, CSK hits unlisted market for a six & more

Spotlight on IKIO as it flips the switch on grey-market premium
Shares of Noida-headquartered IKIO Lighting (IKIO) are commanding a grey market premium of 25 per cent ahead of its Rs 607-crore initial public offering (IPO). The light-emitting diode lighting manufacturer’s maiden share sale opens on Tuesday. IKIO’s IPO is the first mainboard issue since the successful listing of Mankind Pharma last month. The pharmaceutical major’s shares had gained over 30 per cent on debut, notwithstanding a moderate response to its IPO. The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 270 to Rs 285 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 2,203 crore. For the nine months ended December 2022, IKIO posted a net profit of Rs 35 crore on revenues of Rs 241 crore.
Shares of Noida-headquartered IKIO Lighting (IKIO) are commanding a grey market premium of 25 per cent ahead of its Rs 607-crore initial public offering (IPO). The light-emitting diode lighting manufacturer’s maiden share sale opens on Tuesday. IKIO’s IPO is the first mainboard issue since the successful listing of Mankind Pharma last month. The pharmaceutical major’s shares had gained over 30 per cent on debut, notwithstanding a moderate response to its IPO. The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 270 to Rs 285 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 2,203 crore. For the nine months ended December 2022, IKIO posted a net profit of Rs 35 crore on revenues of Rs 241 crore.
Lock and load: Turning the keys to this week’s anchor lock-up
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems (Divgi
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or