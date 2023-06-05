close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Street Signs: Spotlight on IKIO, CSK hits unlisted market for a six & more

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a champion in the unlisted market. Shares of CSK have rallied more than 10 per cent following its surprise victory in the recently concluded IPL

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
markets
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Spotlight on IKIO as it flips the switch on grey-market premium

Shares of Noida-headquartered IKIO Lighting (IKIO) are commanding a grey market premium of 25 per cent ahead of its Rs 607-crore initial public offering (IPO). The light-emitting diode lighting manufacturer’s maiden share sale opens on Tuesday. IKIO’s IPO is the first mainboard issue since the successful listing of Mankind Pharma last month. The pharmaceutical major’s shares had gained over 30 per cent on debut, notwithstanding a moderate response to its IPO. The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 270 to Rs 285 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 2,203 crore. For the nine months ended December 2022, IKIO posted a net profit of Rs 35 crore on revenues of Rs 241 crore.
Lock and load: Turning the keys to this week’s anchor lock-up
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems (Divgi
Or

Also Read

PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan steal the show from Punjab

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd

RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai beat Bangalore, Pathirana the hero

RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Zampa put Rajasthan on the top

IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai create history in 1000th game, PBKS go past CSK

Favourable winds blowing for cement sector, demand remains strong

Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

Coal India's long-term prospects remain healthy; analysts positive on stock

One-offs impacted Jan-Mar quarter, but FY24 likely to be better for ONGC

Stocks of asset management firms surge as regulatory uncertainty eases

Topics : share market CSK

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
1 min read

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai on December 27, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

NSE, BSE to introduce surveillance mechanism for micro-small firms on Jun 5

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
2 min read

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

Flex space demand among Indian corporates rises to 10-12%: Colliers

co-working spaces, co-working firms
2 min read

Most Popular

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon