Strong revenue growth, margin expansion ahead for retail major Trent

Retail major Trent reported strong standalone revenue growth of 52.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) led by 10 per cent growth in like-for-like (L-F-L) sales alongside store additions in Q3FY24.

As raw material costs are reduced, it has led to a sharp improvement in the gross margin improvement.

Cost controls led to operating profit and net profit growth of 86 per cent and 112 per cent y-o-y respectively.

The consolidated revenue grew 51 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,470 crore and reported operating profit doubled y-o-y to Rs 630 crore with 18.1 per cent margin (+410 basis points or bps y-o-y).

The adjusted consolidated net