Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Strong revenue growth, margin expansion ahead for retail major Trent

The stock markets' enthusiastic response to the results has driven the share up by 25 per cent in just two sessions

Sales recovery, margin gains help Trent outperform peers in Sept quarter
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail major Trent reported strong standalone revenue growth of 52.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) led by 10 per cent growth in like-for-like (L-F-L) sales alongside store additions in Q3FY24.

As raw material costs are reduced, it has led to a sharp improvement in the gross margin improvement.

Cost controls led to operating profit and net profit growth of 86 per cent and 112 per cent y-o-y respectively.

The consolidated revenue grew 51 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,470 crore and reported operating profit doubled y-o-y to Rs 630 crore with 18.1 per cent margin (+410 basis points or bps y-o-y).

The adjusted consolidated net

Also Read

Trent outperforms market for 9th straight calendar year; zooms 127% in 2023

Trent rallies 27% in two days, hits new high on stellar Q3 results

Trent steals DMart's thunder to become hottest retail stock on valuations

Trent rallies 7% to hit a new high in a tepid market on strong Q1 results

Street positive on Trent after a strong Q1 results, sales trajectory

Expected gains in Q3FY24 for Airtel hinge on fare hike, steady growth

Stock brokers' body ANMI on board with proposal of market timing extension

IRFC, NBCC, SJVN, BHEL: PSU stocks are on fire; analysts see more headroom

ChrysCapital Management to raise $300 million to retain NSE stake

LIC Housing Finance targets upgrade after stable performance in Q3

Topics : Trent Ltd Indian markets stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon