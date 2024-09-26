Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Unfavourable SC verdict for Vi points to weak signals for Indus Towers

Unfavourable SC verdict for Vi points to weak signals for Indus Towers

VIL is the second-largest tenant of Indus Towers and this could put stress on the tower company, by reducing tower tenancy ratios and further delaying repayment of dues

vodafone idea vi
Premium

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An adverse judgment by the Supreme Court will impact Vodafone Idea (VIL) unfavourably and in turn, may have a negative impact on Indus Towers too. The tower company also faces stiffer competition and potential loss of rental revenues.

The Supreme Court has rejected a curative petition for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to be recalculated. This leaves VIL with a net AGR debt of $8.5 billion equivalent (Rs 70,300 crore) as of the April-June quarter (Q1) of financial year 2025 (FY25) (of which about 20 per cent is the principal) in addition to spectrum dues

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon