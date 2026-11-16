Abolish B schools vs pivot B schools? Time to focus on entrepreneurship

In India, too, there has been a debate around B schools. Tulsi Jayakumar, a professor at SPJIMR (S P Jain Institute of Management and Research) has argued in her op-ed piece in The Times Of India (November 13, 2026) that Indian B schools are caught in a trap of placement and rankings. Rankings are driven by research and a lot of the research output stays in an echo chamber. The case-method of education pioneered by the Harvard Business School (borrowing the idea from the Harvard Law School, if I may add) has also come in for criticism.

One of the big complaints by Marquis is that B Schools are producing graduates who are single mindedly focused on profit maximisation. And repaying their own student loans. The preferred job options are in consulting and financial services. Very few enter the manufacturing or services sector, even fewer the non-profit sector. The need to bring a stronger societal-well-being focus was also one of the arguments that we have read in the book Rethinking The MBA (2010, Harvard Business Review Press) written by Srikant Datar, David Garvin and Patrick Cullen.

Let us now switch tracks and look at the Indian scenario. We have over 5,000-plus B schools in India. All B schools that fall below the 200-ranking mark, whichever ranking you may take, are struggling. Enrollments are a challenge. And placements are a bigger challenge. For the top ten or so schools the scenario that was presented by Marquis is similar. Students prefer to join consulting or financial services.

I discussed this with a few students whom I had lunch with before my session at a leading B school just before Diwali. They were curious to know how I jumped into a relatively unknown sector (advertising) after my Indian Institute of Management (IIM) education. Was it just foolhardiness or did I really think that through?

I explained that my reason was simple. I had done a summer internship with the ad agency and thought they offered a great learning environment. While the salary was not great, I knew that I would be able to get a significant jump if I proved my mettle. Also as an MBA from a leading business school I was quite sure that I would be able to pivot after a year or two.

How about them? Why this craze to chase the biggest pay packet? Their argument was that many of their friends had big student loans to clear. The easy route to clear those loans was to grab the biggest pay packet. They felt that many of their friends will jump out in two or three years; to head to a sector that interests them. What could they be? A start-up that can help them on their own entrepreneurial journey, was the answer.

That got me thinking.

In 1979 I joined an ad agency that was started by two MBA graduates, one from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) and one from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC). It was a start-up, although you may not have used the term then.

And later in my career I went back into advertising, after a nine-year stint in marketing/sales. My entry into advertising was also in a quasi-entrepreneurial role. I was part of a team of five MBAs who came together to turn around an ailing ad agency. It was as entrepreneurial as you can get. We did succeed in saving jobs and turning the agency around; we even managed to find a global buyer for an agency that was said to be on its deathbed just a decade earlier.

This leads me to an argument that is missing from all these ‘shut down B school’ sloganeering. In a country like India we need new companies with growth ambitions. B schools are tailor-made to teach young bright students how to set up and run a business. No other form of education — Bachelor of Commerce (B Com), engineering, Chartered Accountant (CA) or law — comes close.

B schools need to pivot. From being providers of talent to consultancies and financial service majors to creators of future entrepreneurs. Towards this end they should add new courses, new programmes. For example the family managed business programmes offered by several B schools serve a great cause. They try and teach the future inheritors the way to grow their businesses. Then there are online MBA programmes that attract young leaders who are building their own businesses.

As Jayakumar has said in her article, B schools should track their alumni through their career journey. Maybe bring them back for refreshers. Find out how many of them are in entrepreneurial roles or quasi-entrepreneurial roles. There is no point in condemning the craze for consulting or financial services. They pay the most, so let them get the choicest of candidates. But tracking the alumni in a systematic way will definitely help the B school serve the larger cause.

So instead of shutting down B schools, we should ask them to use a term popularised by start-ups: Pivot. By becoming schools for entrepreneurs.