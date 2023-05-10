close

AI ecosystem for India

One of the challenges faced by AI researchers in India is the limited availability of reliable and accurate public data across the diversity of Indian languages to be able to train such language model

Shashi Shekhar Vempati
Illustration: AJAY MOHANTY

5 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
While researching for my recent book, Collective Spirit, Concrete Action, focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, I stumbled on a substantial body of academic papers published in peer reviewed journals by artificial intelligence (AI) researchers across India who relied on the Mann Ki Baat corpus of text to train, test and improve machine learning models. From IIT Kanpur to IIIT Hyderabad, institutions across the country looking to develop artificial intelligence capabilities for natural language processing of Indian languages have found in the Mann Ki Baat corpus a rich and diverse dataset of substantial value in the development of ChatGPT-like language models for India.
One of the challenges faced by AI researchers in India is the limited availability of reliable and accurate public data across the diversity of Indian languages to be able to train such language models. To facilitate such efforts, Prasar Bharati had some time back made its c
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

