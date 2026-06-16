AI strengthens, not weakens, the case for quarterly reporting of results

“Public companies have an obligation under the federal securities laws to provide information that is material to investors. Yet the rigidity of the SEC’s rules has prevented companies and their investors from determining for themselves the interim reporting frequency that best serves their business needs and investors,” said SEC Chairman Paul S Atkins last month.

The SEC makes four main arguments. First, companies differ significantly in size, industry, business model, and investor base so they could choose the reporting schedule that best suits their business.

Second, the SEC notes that investors receive information through many channels, including earnings calls, investor presentations, press releases, and Form 8-K filings for material events.

Third, preparing quarterly reports takes time and money. It requires work from finance teams, lawyers, auditors, and senior management. The SEC argues that these costs can be particularly burdensome for smaller and growth-stage companies, and reducing reporting requirements could make public markets more attractive. It is concerned that the number of listed US companies has fallen from about 6,900 in 2000 to roughly 4,000 today.

Fourth, supporters argue that less frequent reporting will reduce pressure on management to focus on short-term results and allow greater attention to long-term value creation.

The proposal is surprising because technology is making financial reporting easier, not harder. AI is increasingly being used to automate reconciliations, improve transaction matching, identify anomalies, assist with regulatory compliance, and accelerate the financial close process. As these tools become widespread, the cost and effort involved in producing timely financial information are likely to fall. Research at Stanford and MIT shows how AI is speeding up financial closure. This raises an obvious question: If technology is making reporting faster, cheaper, and more accurate, is reducing reporting frequency the right response?

Critics are unconvinced and argue that quarterly reporting remains one of the most important safeguards for transparency and investor protection. Quarterly reports help ensure that all investors receive the same information at the same time, limiting the advantage held by insiders and large institutions. This gap raises a market-integrity concern. Less-frequent disclosures increase the value of inside information and widen the advantage enjoyed by investors with better access to management and industry networks.

This issue is especially important for retail investors. In comments highlighted by the Financial Times’ Alphaville, the Reddit investing community WallStreetBets described quarterly reporting as “the single most important levelling mechanism between retail and institutional investors in US equity markets”. Large institutions already benefit from analyst access, expert networks, and direct engagement with management. Public disclosures help narrow that gap. As they quipped: “If quarterly reporting is crushing American capitalism, American capitalism is hiding it well.”

The claim that quarterly reporting encourages short-term thinking has also been challenged. Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers dismissed the idea that fewer reporting obligations will immediately make managers more oriented towards the long term. He compared managers complaining about frequent reporting to students complaining that examinations prevent them from pursuing their intellectual passions. His point was simple: Accountability is rarely convenient.

As I argued in an earlier column for this newspaper, companies already monitor their businesses far more frequently than once a quarter. Chief executive officers and boards receive monthly, weekly, and often daily performance reports. Private equity firms routinely demand detailed and frequent updates from portfolio companies. If management needs regular information to run business, allocate capital, and respond to emerging risks, it is difficult to argue that shareholders should receive less.

Investors are also capable of looking past a bad quarter. Capital is routinely invested in companies based on management quality, strategy, and long-term growth prospects. Venture capital, private equity, and IPO markets all operate on this principle. A weak quarter does not prevent investors from assessing a company’s long-term potential.

Experience elsewhere offers little support for the SEC’s case. After the United Kingdom and Europe removed mandatory quarterly reporting requirements, many companies continued to provide quarterly trading updates voluntarily. Investor demand for regular information remained strong. There is little evidence to suggest that reducing reporting frequency led to more listings or stronger capital markets.

Importantly, quarterly reporting is not just about the numbers. Earnings releases and investor calls give management an opportunity to explain economic conditions, competitive developments, regulatory changes, capital allocation decisions, and strategic priorities. Investors and analysts use the data and interactions to assess not only performance but also leadership quality, credibility, and preparedness. The result is more efficient pricing and markets.

The real issue is not whether companies should report quarterly or semi-annually, but what reporting cadence best serves investors and capital markets. Markets operate in real time: Companies monitor performance continuously, investors receive news instantly, and AI enables faster reporting and analysis than ever before. Against this backdrop, the push for less-frequent disclosure appears out of step with the broader direction of information flows.