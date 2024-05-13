An election opens up: Kejriwal's bail and other straws in the wind

Will Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's walk out of Tihar Central Jail prove to be as historic as Babu Jagjivan Ram and H N Bahuguna's walk away from Indira Gandhi’s Congress after she lifted the Emergency and announced elections? That day, February 3, 1977, a strong signal went out that Indira Gandhi could be defeated.

The interim bail granted to Kejriwal indicates that the Modi regime does not control all institutional outcomes. The two-judge bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta – has shown that the judiciary can act independently. In upholding civil liberties in the face of a