An election snapshot: No wave, voter apathy and a dead candidate

The BJP's Moradabad candidate is now no more. Even if the dead candidate wins in Moradabad, the BJP will be one seat less in UP till the re-election

File image | (PTI Photo)

Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is known for micro-managing elections based on gathering political intelligence right up to the booth level. That is the image.

The reality is that its Moradabad Lok Sabha candidate died a day after polling in his constituency. That Kunwar Sarvesh Singh had cancer was an open secret. But he managed to keep it from the party by checking out of hospital to attend two election rallies by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sarvesh Singh, by all accounts a Bahubali (muscleman), is said to have created a larger-than-life
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon