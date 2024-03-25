Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

An uncommon man behind bars: Fallout of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The arrest and the trial of Kejriwal will have a profound impact on his governments in Delhi and Punjab as well as on the party itself

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
Premium

File image (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Ironically, had the Aam Adami Party (AAP) chosen to receive the alleged 'bribes' in the Delhi excise policy in electoral bonds, its leader and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, would not have been in jail today.

The party was eligible to receive electoral bonds in November 2021, having received more than one per cent of the vote in the previous general election. Why the alleged bribes were preferred in cash is best known to the parties involved.

Despite the Centre targeting him for a long time, it was never going to be easy to arrest Kejriwal. As chief minister, he kept no
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi excise policy scam: After arrest, Kejriwal approaches lower court

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Can a chief minister run office from behind bars?

New electric vehicle scheme links lower import duty with FDI

Electoral bonds: Where are the disclosures?

A short report card

Usher in transparency, not price controls

Growing fast, fintech needs a way to keep watch on itself

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Punjab Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon