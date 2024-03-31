Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

As world leans on GenAI, cyber risks are a new worry for organisations

India is among countries at the highest risk from sophisticated cyberattacks. But only 4% of organisations in the country have 'mature' security systems to counter such threats

cybersecurity laptop working
Premium

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the world becomes more digital, cybersecurity risks are growing rapidly. The pace of digitisation in the government, businesses and the wider society is faster than the ability to secure against new forms of cyber threats. 

Recent reports and examples show that cyberattacks will become more likely in 2024 due to the rise of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), a type of artificial intelligence that can create images, videos, audio and text from a dataset of previous examples. “Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are changing how people work and raising unforeseen business risks. Ransomware, deepfakes, and other sophisticated cybersecurity issues are emerging
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Logs missing in 42% cyberattacks; small business most vulnerable: Report

Monitor, alert, resolve: AI comes to the rescue as cyberattacks rise

90% firms experienced cyberattacks; 83% opted to pay attackers: Report

Indian websites faced over 5 billion cyberattacks in 2023, shows data

Vulnerabilities in India's digital infra spur rise in cyberattacks: Experts

The RBI story: 90 and going strong

Who threatens the court?

AI could have a surprising effect on interest rates

May 25: Before and after

The lunar challenges

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Cyberattacks cybersecurity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon