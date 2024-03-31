As world leans on GenAI, cyber risks are a new worry for organisations

As the world becomes more digital, cybersecurity risks are growing rapidly. The pace of digitisation in the government, businesses and the wider society is faster than the ability to secure against new forms of cyber threats.

Recent reports and examples show that cyberattacks will become more likely in 2024 due to the rise of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), a type of artificial intelligence that can create images, videos, audio and text from a dataset of previous examples. “Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are changing how people work and raising unforeseen business risks. Ransomware, deepfakes, and other sophisticated cybersecurity issues are emerging