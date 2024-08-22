Better nutrition labelling on packaged foods: Are large fonts enough?

Last month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Fssai) approved an amendment to the Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 (Business Standard, July 9, 2024). Accordingly, packaged foods will now have to display information regarding salt, sugar, and saturated fat content in bold and relatively large font. The move has been driven by the fact that India is facing increasing levels of obesity and a diabetes crisis, triggered by improper dietary habits. The hope is that improving the information displayed will impart a greater level of consumer consciousness about the nutritional content of