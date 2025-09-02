Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / Coming up in 2026: A tale of three IPOs to script a new story for India Inc

Coming up in 2026: A tale of three IPOs to script a new story for India Inc

Three mega IPOs, from diverse businesses and historic relevance, could script a new story for India Inc

Jio, Tata Sons, and Flipkart may hit the market in 2026, setting the stage for three mega IPOs that could reshape India’s corporate and investment landscape.

Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:08 PM IST
Among other things, corporate India could witness some key developments in 2026. While Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced that Jio Platforms will go for a public listing in the first half of next year, there’s nothing official yet on two other mega IPOs (initial public offerings) that may bunch up in the same time band. Adding firepower to the Street, steel-to-software conglomerate Tata Group may possibly list its holding company, Tata Sons, next year — depending on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) verdict on the matter, which is expected anytime now. The third listing, which is being
