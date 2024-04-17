Concrete jungles and Silicon Valleys

The Silicon Valley narrative holds a contemporary allure that inspires and drives millions of entrepreneurs — a saga of ingenuity, imagination, creativity, and perseverance. Simultaneously, it epitomises the transformation of cities into hubs of opportunity. It serves as both an economic blueprint and a reflection of social challenges stemming from the entrepreneurial boom. For San Francisco, Silicon Valley symbolises the pursuit of excellence in innovation, technology, and human advancement. However, irony unfolds as one confronts the escalating issues of homelessness and poverty in this land of promise. According to the 2024 Silicon Valley Index, the gross domestic product (GDP) share

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper