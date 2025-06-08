Digipin: A new digital way to set accurate addresses in the country

From the traditional money order system to the modern ecommerce industry, people have relied on the postal pin code to send mail and materials to places.

Digipin, a digital version of the pin code system, has been launched by the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications. Short for Digital Postal Index Number, it is a more accurate address for a person or organisation.

The area a pin code covers could be a few kilometres to thousands of square kilometres, with an average cover of around 170 sq km. Digipin will create a unique number for an area as small as