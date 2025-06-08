Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 09:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Digipin: A new digital way to set accurate addresses in the country

Digipin: A new digital way to set accurate addresses in the country

It IS a digital version of the pin code system and A more accurate address fOR a person or organisation. The 10-digit alphanumeric code will be useful for people on the move

Digipin, address, location, map
premium

Digipin’s initial phase of development will establish use cases and business models to enable sustained growth.

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From the traditional money order system to the modern ecommerce industry, people have relied on the postal pin code to send mail and materials to places. 
Digipin, a digital version of the pin code system, has been launched by the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications. Short for Digital Postal Index Number, it is a more accurate address for a person or organisation. 
The area a pin code covers could be a few kilometres to thousands of square kilometres, with an average cover of around 170 sq km. Digipin will create a unique number for an area as small as
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Digital India Digital maps UPI ecommerce Unified Payments Interface BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon