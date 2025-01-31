Economic Survey 2024-25 outlines reforms agenda for 'Viksit Bharat'

Butterfly and Dragon becomes the talking points in the Economic Survey 2024-25. For many readers, the curiosity would be more on what the Survey says about growth and inflation outlook for FY26. It predicts 6.3 to 6.8 per cent growth for FY26, a tad lower than FY25 estimates.

But the Survey, while underplaying the short-term outlook, takes a wider and long-term perspective on growth and presents a reform agenda in order to achieve the 2047 goal. Most of the first part of the Survey focuses on the trends in the global economy, its fragmentation, what it calls as ‘geo-economic fragmentation’,