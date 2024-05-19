Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Economy: From Modi 1.5 to Modi 3.0

Remember, "development" is not the only thing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised

modi, narendra modi, Indian PM
Premium

Debashis Basu
5 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 9:40 PM IST
As we get closer to the final stages of the 2024 general election, we are being told that plans for Modi 3.0 are ready. While expectations among his fans are high that Narendra Modi will put India on a different orbit, I would say we are really at Modi 1.5 now, given the series of ineffective policies, poor governance, and at least one irrational action that has characterised the past 10 years of Mr Modi’s rule. Indeed, for most of the first seven years, the government was struggling to show even a glimpse of its much-touted development model. Part of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Narendra Modi BS Opinion Indian Economy UK general election stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon