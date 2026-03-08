EXIM Matters: Deferred duty payment scheme extended to eligible importers

Now, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has prescribed the eligibility criteria not only for manufacturers but also for traders who send imported goods to job-workers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws. The eligibility criteria are not too demanding. Importers holding recognition as Authorised Economic Operators Tier-1 and Tier-2 (AEO-T1 and AEO-T2) are already eligible for the facility.

Manufacturers and traders running their business for at least two years and who have filed at least 25 bills of entry in the previous year and have a turnover of at least ₹5 crore can apply for the facility. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) are eligible even if they have filed only 10 bills of entry in the previous year. They must be solvent and must have filed all returns due under the GST laws. Applicants who have collected the GST, excise duty or service tax from customers but not deposited the same with the government and firms whose director/partner/proprietor has been arrested, prosecuted or convicted under any law will be ineligible. The applications for recognition must be submitted electronically on the web portal www.aeoindia.gov.in. When the application is approved, the Customs will update the details in the customs automated system and thereafter, the importers recognised as EMI can exercise the option for deferred payment while filing the bill of entry from the beginning of next month.

The deferred duty payment scheme takes away the important step of duty payment before clearance of imported goods for the eligible importers. Thus, the Customs clearance of their imported goods will be faster. Secondly, it will improve the cash flow of eligible importers, since import duties — often around 5-30% of the CIF value of goods — need not be discharged before clearance of the goods. The scheme for EMI is available till March 31, 2028. It is expected that within that time, such approved EMI will be able to obtain AEO T2/T3 accreditations and get assured facilitation, priority treatment and other benefits available to AEO T2/T3. The existing benefits of AEO accredited entities will also be expanded.