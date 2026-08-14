Great anxiety to Viksit Bharat: Tracing India's changing economic narrative

Those two phrases capture a remarkable transformation. In 1950, the Indian state spoke as the custodian of an economy short of food, savings, foreign exchange and productive capacity. Today, it speaks as the steward of a large economy seeking technological capability, global scale and a place in the world’s production networks.

India’s central economic question has changed. The early Budgets asked whether India could mobilise enough resources to build a modern economy. Contemporary Budgets ask whether a more capable country can execute at scale and convert ambition into performance. The Union Budget speech is uniquely suited to tracing this change.

Our analysis covers 99 speeches from 1947-48 through to the 2026-27 Budget. Where a Budget year contained more than one statement, we combined them into a single annual observation. This produced 77 comparable Budget year observations from 1950 onwards. We measured net tone, uncertainty and the changing prominence of policy vocabularies such as planning, market reform, domestic production, infrastructure, fiscal discipline, export promotion and long-term national vision. Read together, the speeches form an annual economic autobiography of the Indian state.

From caution to confidence

Net tone compares positive language associated with growth, stability, opportunity, achievement and resilience with adverse language associated with crisis, burden, shortfall, scarcity, inflation and unemployment. The index ranges from -1 to +1. It measures the balance of official economic language, not government performance or popularity.

The broad movement is towards greater confidence. But the bends in the line are more revealing than its slope.

The first surprise is 1991. Economic memory treats liberalisation as the moment India shed its hesitation. Yet net tone averages only 0.23 during 1991-96, below its level in the previous two periods. The explanation is economic, not statistical. Liberalisation entered Budget language not as a victory parade, but as emergency repair. Trade reform, industrial delicensing and macroeconomic stabilisation were narrated against a balance of payments crisis, depleted reserves and inflation. We remember reform in the language of its eventual success. The speeches preserve the anxiety of its birth.

The second surprise lies in the years before the 2003-08 growth acceleration. Between 1996 and 2004, net tone rises sharply to 0.45. Market-reform language reaches its highest period average, while strategic national vision becomes more prominent than during 2004-14.

Reform was moving from crisis management to institutional architecture. The vocabulary shifts towards highways, telecommunications, tax administration, disinvestment, financial markets, competition and fiscal responsibility. References to the new millennium, the knowledge economy, world-class infrastructure and India's global potential give these speeches an unusually long horizon.

The strongest growth numbers came later. But much of the language associated with the enabling conditions for that acceleration was already visible in the Vajpayee-era Budgets. The speeches cannot establish that those policies alone caused the subsequent boom. They do support a cumulative interpretation of growth: Institutional foundations are often laid before their effects become visible in national accounts. Telecommunications, highways, tax administration, disinvestment, pension sector reforms, clearing and settlement mechanism for financial markets, competition commission, electricity, money market reforms, banking sector, insurance sector and the eventual operating framework for fiscal policy through the FRBM Act and operating framework for the conduct of monetary policy through the establishment of liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) converted liberalisation from a crisis programme into a more durable policy architecture.

The third surprise is more cautionary. Net tone remains high during 2004-14, averaging 0.46, even though the decade ends in policy paralysis. Its early years combined rapid growth with private investment with a wider social-policy compact. After the global financial crisis, however, persistent inflation, stalled projects, regulatory and clearance delays, weakening private investment and deteriorating fiscal space increasingly constrained the economy.

Budget language nevertheless remains positive and administratively detailed. That divergence matters. A government can announce schemes, enumerate beneficiaries and report milestones even while investment bottlenecks worsen. Rhetorical confidence and state capacity can move together, but they need not.

Since 2014, the official voice has become still more confident. Net tone reaches 0.65, while uncertainty falls to its lowest historical level. The vocabulary now combines public capital expenditure, logistics, digital public infrastructure, domestic manufacturing, energy security and global competitiveness within one national narrative.

The words that have receded are as revealing as those that have arrived. Foreign exchange conservation has given way to export competitiveness. Plan outlay has yielded to increased capital expenditure. Import licensing has been replaced by supply chains and logistics. Administrative allocation increasingly gives way to platforms, regulation and measurable coverage.

Self-reliance has returned, but in a different setting. Recent references to domestic capacity are generally connected to technology, scale, resilient supply chains and export potential. The relevant policy question is whether domestic capability becomes a platform for global competitiveness or a justification for permanent protection.

Ministers behind the vocabulary

Policy regimes do not speak in the abstract. Finance ministers give them cadence, emphasis and political meaning. To compare sustained styles rather than one-off speeches, we retain ministers represented by at least three distinct Budget years.

The contrasts are telling. C D Deshmukh and Morarji Desai speak from within an economy preoccupied with resource mobilisation, domestic capacity and foreign-exchange conservation. Manmohan Singh’s profile carries the dual burden of crisis and reform. Its strategic horizon is substantial, but the tone remains restrained by the economy he inherited.

Yashwant Sinha’s strategic vision score reinforces the importance of the pre-2004 reform architecture. His Budgets join infrastructure and fiscal institutions to a wider account of India’s global potential. P Chidambaram’s higher tone reflects, in part, the confidence of the pre-crisis expansion, though his represented years also reach into the later period of policy paralysis. The Economic Survey 2012-13 documented a rise in stalled projects from early 2009 and a decline in new project starts, attributing the blockage to land acquisition, coal linkages, mining restrictions, sector-specific policy problems, high interest rates, and weak demand.

The recent profiles are more assertive. Arun Jaitley’s language emphasises formalisation, infrastructure and the digital state. Nirmala Sitharaman records the highest net tone and strategic vision intensity among the ministers meeting the coverage rule, together with the greatest explicit emphasis on export promotion. In totality, the post-2014 archive combines the highest net tone (0.65), the lowest uncertainty rate (1.34), and the highest strategic national vision rate (3.49). Digital green language rises to 2.98, services and modernisation to 13.32, manufacturing and jobs to 6.15, and human capital and jobs to 4.77.

Modern Budgets are also longer and more professionally produced. The average annual text has increased from about 10,900 cleaned words in 1950-64 to more than 17,600 after 2014. We therefore measure themes relative to speech length and control for document length in the regressions. Even after doing so, the economy inherited from the previous year continues to discipline Budget language. Stronger growth in previous year is clearly associated with a more positive tone. Higher inflation makes the speech less positive. A finance minister cannot simply talk away weak activity or rising prices.

To sum up, the budget speeches over the last seven decades reveal continuity through recomposition rather than a disappearance of the state from the development narrative. The planning state mobilised resources and productive capacity; the control state managed scarcity and distribution; the reform state emphasised stabilisation, competition, and investment; and the social-policy state brought rights and inclusion into the account of growth.

Since 2014, the language of platforms, infrastructure, domestic production, reported implementation and accountability, and long-horizon strategy has become more prominent. These are not clean replacements of one regime by another. Older functions remain embedded in newer arrangements, and the changing Budget vocabulary records how the state alters the balance among ownership, regulation, provision, coordination, and market creation.