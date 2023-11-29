Guaranteeing personal guarantees

In a landmark judgment on November 9, the Supreme Court disposed of a batch of 384 petitions (Dilip B Jiwrajka vs Union of India & Others), affirming the constitutionality of provisions in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) related to the insolvency resolution of personal guarantors to corporate debtors (PGCDs). This decision should expedite the disposal of over 2000-plus applications pending with the Adjudicating Authority for initiation of insolvency resolution of PGCDs, with an underlying debt of Rs 1.64 trillion. This is also likely to open the floodgates for similar applications from creditors who have been waiting in the wings for years.

This may not happen if fresh petitions emerge, challenging some other provision relating to PGCDs, as history suggests. Some