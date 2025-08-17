Robo-surgeries soar as AI boosts surgical efficiency, diagnostic precision

In 2010, Rajinikanth’s movie Robot had a scene of a humanoid robot conducting a delivery in an operation theatre, which gave viewers goosebumps. It was just four years after India saw its first robotic surgery involving a four-armed Da Vinci surgical system at AIIMS in Delhi.

Fast forward to 2025, robotic surgeries are no longer a rarity in the India. Industry estimates indicate that the country has so far witnessed over 150,000 robot-assisted surgeries, in addition to fully robotic surgeries. The country is now seeing over 12,000 robotic procedures performed by around 1,000 surgeons annually.

According to industry experts, artificial