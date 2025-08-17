High-tech touch-up for beauty industry: AR and AI redefine makeovers

Consumers can now try different looks without even applying makeup, by using apps embedded with augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Different shades of makeup, nail polish, eye shadow and hairstyles can be experimented with by using personal smartphone cameras. A 3D cosmetic pen can scan a face and suggest the shade and type of makeup best suited for the person.

Global cosmetic giant L’Oreal has invested in many tech-based applications for users. It has created a makeup applicator HAPTA for those with hand-motion disorders, arthritis, Huntington’s Disease, and stroke-related motion challenges.

In another innovation, incorporating L’Oréal’s Modiface AR