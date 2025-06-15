Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / IBC in stress: Survival depends on commitment to its core principles

IBC in stress: Survival depends on commitment to its core principles

Public laws aim to keep the crime proceeds beyond the reach of criminals while punishing the criminals. Although these proceeds were never the state's property, state benefits from their confiscation

judgement
premium

The legislature decided to use default as the trigger for initiating proceedings to ease the burden on the NCLT and enable the swift admission of cases. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

M S SahooAshish Makhija
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Parliament in 2016 enacted the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to address the country’s persistent challenges of financial stress and managing bad debts, with the overarching objective of driving economic growth. In its initial years, the IBC benefited from rare institutional alignment. The legislature amended the code six times in the first five years to address implementation challenges and respond to the evolving economic environment. With alacrity, the executive issued the rules and regulations, established the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), accredited insolvency professionals, and built the supporting ecosystem. The
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion IBC resolution IBC rules bhushan steel case Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon