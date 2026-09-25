India's best D2C brand has a beard

Welcome to India’s fastest growing D2C business: Spirituality.

We like to think spirituality is ancient. Actually, the business of spirituality is very, very new age. It has cracked the exact code that every D2C founder dreams of: Zero cost of customer acquisition through guilt, infinite lifetime value through fear, and a product that never has to be delivered because the customer is told the defect is in them.

Let’s do a profit & loss tour of the big players.

Ramdev: The FMCG disruptor

Before there was “natural” and “chemical-free,” there was a man in saffron doing backbends on Aastha channel at 6 am. Ramdev understood something IIM grads didn’t: Indians don’t buy products, they buy purity.

He built Patanjali Ayurved in 2006 on one insight — that Hindustan Unilever was an East India Company selling chemicals. His first product wasn't toothpaste. It was distrust.

The model: Free content (yoga on TV), community (Bharat Swabhiman camps), then conversion (Dant Kanti). No ad spend. No distributor margin. Just devotion.

At its peak in 2017, Patanjali did ₹10,500 crore in revenue, bigger than Dabur and Emami combined. The pitch was perfect D2C: “MNCs loot you, we heal you.”

Then the classic D2C trap — overextension, quality issues, the strange Coronil episode during Covid, when he claimed to have cured coronavirus in a lab that didn't exist. The revenue fell to ₹6,000 crore, then bounced back after acquiring Ruchi Soya.

But look at the asset he still owns: 200 million WhatsApp forwards that act as free media. No Boat has that.

Sadhguru: Lululemon of moksha

If Ramdev is the mass-market Colgate, Sadhguru is the premium athleisure brand. Jaggi Vasudev doesn’t sell you oil. He sells you the idea that you are broken. His product suite is a masterclass in upselling:

Top of funnel: Free YouTube videos — “5 reasons you are depressed” — 10 million views.

Middle funnel: Inner Engineering — ₹25,000 for seven sessions.

Bottom funnel: Shoonya, Linga Bhairavi consecration, Mahashivratri overnight — ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Retention: Volunteer for free, get an identity.

He has taken a leaf from Apple. The ashram is the store, the volunteers are the Genius Bar, the bike is the product placement. The Isha Foundation claims to have 11 million volunteers. That’s not a following, that’s an unpaid workforce that pays you to work.

Last Mahashivratri, Isha livestreamed to 200 million people. Coldplay would kill for those numbers. And unlike Coldplay, he doesn’t need to pay Sony Music. His music is silence.

The merchandise is genius: From soil (Save Soil movement — raised $100 million in global goodwill) to rudraksha beads at ₹3,000 for something you can get at Pooja Samagri for ₹50. Why does it sell? Because the receipt comes with meaning.

The Art of Living and Listening

If Sadhguru is Apple, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is Starbucks. Everywhere, consistent, slightly sweet.

Art of Living started as a breathing course in 1981. Today it's in 180 countries, with 30,000 teachers. The flagship product, Sudarshan Kriya, costs ₹3,000 in India and $395 in the US. Same breath, dynamic pricing.

What Sri Sri perfected is franchising spirituality. Like McDonald’s. He doesn't teach. His teachers teach. He certifies. That's asset-light scaling.

And the D2C extension is flawless: Art of Living has incense sticks, Ayurveda supplements, a publishing house, honey, ghee, and a line of clothes that look like you are about to attend a satsang. All sold through its own stores, its own website, and its own army of devotees who would never question the margin.

During the 2016 World Culture Festival on the Yamuna floodplain, the National Green Tribunal fined Art of Living ₹5 crore for environmental damage. He paid it, raised twice that amount in donations the next month. Try doing that if you're a detergent brand.

Every D2C baba has a fishing rod. If you leave a guru, you lose your identity, your community, and your mother says you will go to hell.

The babas have built what every Venture Capital says it wants: Community-first, content-led, mission-driven brands with insane retention.

Long live the baba!