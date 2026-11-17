key provisions. With the focus now shifting to execution, it is timely to take stock of the progress made during the first year and consider what more needs to be done to ensure that the reforms deliver their intended outcomes.

A significant development, first and foremost, has been the progress towards a common regulatory framework, replacing the complex web of statutes and compliance requirements that historically discouraged business expansion. While addressing stakeholder concerns is an ongoing process, a near-uniform acceptance of the codes is evident.

From notification to operationalisation of rules

Following notification, several procedural and compliance provisions of the Codes required detailed rules. Therefore, the government published the draft Central rules under all four Codes on 30 December 2025, inviting stakeholder comments and suggestions. Following the consultation process, final Central rules under all four Codes were notified in May 2026.

With labour on the concurrent list, states and union territories must also notify rules within their jurisdictions. At the state level, the process of framing and notifying corresponding rules has progressed at varying speeds. While some states and union territories have notified final rules under all four Codes, others are at final stages of rule-making.

Digital compliance and ease of doing business

Digital compliance is a key driver of ease of doing business (EoDB). The labour ministry has launched the revamped Shram Suvidha 2.0 portal in recent months, enabling businesses to obtain a single registration, secure a single licence and file a single return, thereby simplifying compliance across labour authorities.

A pragmatic approach appears to allow states to retain their existing digital compliance systems rather than requiring their integration into a single Central portal. For businesses operating across multiple states, Shram Suvidha is expected to serve as a common interface for coordinated compliance and time-bound approvals.

Building a wider social security ecosystem

Importantly, the labour Codes lay the foundation for extending social security coverage to unorganised, gig and platform workers. In a significant step towards operationalising this framework, the Union government, on 30 October 2026, notified the constitution of two separate National Social Security Boards — one for unorganised workers and the other for gig and platform workers.

The Boards are mandated to recommend, advise on and monitor welfare schemes for these categories of workers, thereby paving the way for more inclusive social security coverage and strengthening the formalisation of India’s workforce.

Further, the e-Shram portal’s aggregator module continues to facilitate the registration and integration of platform workers into the social security framework, representing an important dimension of extending social security coverage to the gig and platform economy.

What has changed for workers and businesses?

As implementation progresses, the labour Codes are beginning to deliver tangible benefits for workers and businesses. For workers, a key reform is the uniform definition of wages, establishing a minimum 50 per cent wage base for calculating social security contributions and other statutory benefits. Industry practitioners indicate that most large enterprises have undertaken wage restructuring and made necessary financial provisions.

Two other illustrative indications from the field concern maternity benefits and payment of wages. In both areas, the Codes have expanded the Central government’s jurisdiction. Increased representations reportedly received by Central labour authorities in these areas suggest greater awareness and use of these mechanisms.

Apart from digital compliance mechanisms being in place, the inspector-cum-facilitator system defined under the Codes brings relief to businesses. It seeks to replace the traditional inspection-heavy approach with risk-based oversight, digital reporting and an emphasis on self-compliance.

EPFO reforms and expansion of formal social security

Meanwhile, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has strengthened the formal social security framework by notifying its schemes in June 2026. Effective 17 September 2026, the mandatory EPFO wage ceiling also increased from

₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month, extending provident fund, pension and insurance coverage to more employees.

Additionally, the VISHWAS and AMNESTY schemes, notified in June 2026, signal a shift towards facilitation rather than enforcement alone.

What stakeholders expect next

Stakeholders may continue to require handholding, clarity and predictability in the implementation process for some time. Key priorities would include timely state-level notifications, effective grievance redressal mechanisms, operationalisation of the floor wage framework, a single point of contact for resolving EPF-related issues, early notification of social security schemes for the unorganised sector, to name a few.

Representatives of the construction industry have suggested an integrated labour database or a ‘labour stack’ that could play a critical role in enabling portability of benefits, ensuring continuity of coverage and preventing duplication.

The road ahead: From reform to delivery

Ultimately, the Codes’ success will be measured by outcomes, some of these being: Wage related, greater female labour force participation, safer workplaces, greater formalisation of India’s labour market, a predictable compliance environment with enhanced transparency and simplification of processes for greater EoDB.