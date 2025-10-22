India's urban crisis deepens as states choke city-level governance

Urban infrastructure nationwide is under increasing strain. Cities, once viewed as drivers of productivity and as a promise of a better quality of life, now grapple with waterlogging, long traffic jams, and pollution, jeopardising both residents’ quality of life and overall productivity. These inherent failures point to a lack of urban planning, placing the blame on the local bodies that govern our cities. Urban local bodies (ULBs), also referred to as urban local self governments, are the primary governing institutions, directly responsible for translating policy into on-ground implementation, failure of which can lead to deteriorating public amenities for the urban