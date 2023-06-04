Awareness of green finance (GF) has gained momentum with the proactive steps taken by both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). In April, the RBI issued its circular on green deposits. Renewable energy, waste management, clean transportation, energy efficiency, and afforestation were identified as projects to be funded from such deposits.

The green bonds issued by the World Bank in 2008, denominated in Swedish krona (SEK) for a total amount of SEK2.325 billion, in partnership with Scandinavian institutional investors, and having a maturity of six years, is acknowledged as having set the template for sustainable investing globally. The market for such bonds is seen at $914.4 billion by 2030. This is despite the recent hiccup — issuers sold $443.72 billion worth of green bonds in 2022, down from $596.30 billion in 2021, according to data from the Climate Bonds Initiative, a UK-based green-debt tracker.